FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours return; lower rain chances by late-week

Radar indicates the return of a few scattered coastal showers early this Monday morning as has been the trend now for the past several days while areas inland start off dry with temperatures in the middle 70s.

Some sunshine will return through the morning which will quickly warm up temperatures through the 80s to near 90 degrees by the noon hour with heat index values back into the lower 100s ahead of more scattered storms building by early afternoon.

Rain chances today are high at 60% for the likelihood of afternoon storms, capable of heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Make sure to go indoors when you hear thunder.

Storms come to an end quickly before or near sunset with lows falling into the 70s overnight, along with a few additional coastal showers returning after midnight.

Another good chance of scattered afternoon storms returns for Tuesday with highs around 90 outside of the rain.

A high pressure ridge aloft will slowly build in to our region later this week which should help to suppress the amount of daily storms after Thursday, with our rain chances dropping down to 30% for the remainder of the week and weekend. Highs will warm back into the lower to possibly even middle 90s thanks to lower rain chances.

There are no threats to the Gulf from any tropical development this week, although a couple of tropical waves are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for possible development this week in the southern Atlantic.

One area about 800 miles east of the Windward Islands will move toward the Lesser Antilles and could strengthen through mid-week but is expected to weaken significantly later in the week as it moves past the Lesser Antilles, skirting the northern coast of South America.

Another area in the south-central Atlantic has the potential for some gradual strengthening but is expected to remain out to sea and pose no threat to land.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry