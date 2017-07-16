Multiple vehicle accident on I-10 WB from Lakeshore Drive exit t - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Multiple vehicle accident on I-10 WB from Lakeshore Drive exit to bridge

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Drivers should avoid I-10 westbound near the Lakeshore Drive exit to the bridge for the next 30 to 45 minutes due to a multiple vehicle accident, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

There are no reported injuries, according to LCPD.

  Give A Wish surprises Gage Meche with trip of a lifetime

  Multiple vehicle accident on I-10 WB from Lakeshore Drive exit to bridge

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers continue this week as temperatures remain constant

