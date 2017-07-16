FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers continue this week as temperatures remain constant

The sun came out this morning a helped increase the temperatures, which will result in a few storms later this evening because of the heat or energy in the atmosphere. By sunset, the storms will start to lose their heat and they will start to dissipate. Overnight we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are at 20% tonight.

Monday, we will have more scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain at 60%. Temperatures will be slightly lower with highs in the upper 80s because of the lack of sunshine and amount of rain expected.

By Tuesday, the rain chances go back down to 40% with partly to mostly cloudy skies and will continue into Wednesday with similar conditions. There will still be a few showers and thunderstorms, but widely scattered in the afternoon. Highs will get back in the lower 90s with the increased sunshine.

Thursday will have rain chances continue to fall to 30% with scattered thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Friday will not be much different with rain chances remaining at 30% with partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

At the start of next weekend, more scattered storms in the afternoon are expected on Saturday. These showers are not expected to last long and we will have times of sunshine with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

The good news is that we are looking to have a break from the rain and get back to the sunshine as early as Sunday with partly cloudy skies! This will bleed into the start of next week on Monday and Tuesday. However, this is still a long way out, so it could change and we see a few scattered storms in the afternoon. As of now, it looks as though the rain will come to an end for a few days and we can dry out!