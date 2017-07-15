30th Annual Cajun Food & Music Festival celebrates Cajun culture

Inside the Burton Coliseum is the sound of Cajun music.

And you can't have good Cajun music without a little bit of dancing.

That fancy footwork is what the young and the old enjoy doing.

"It's great, it's a part of our heritage," said CFMA Lafayette chapter queen Naomie Faul. "I love doing it, it's definitely a workout."

But along with the music and dancing, food is also a huge piece of what makes up the 30th annual Cajun Food and Music Festival.

For father-son duo Lee Adam and Blain Landry, they've been bringing their family-made gumbo to this festival for close to 13 years.

So what's the key to good gumbo?

"Seasoning," said Landry. "It's all in the seasonings, the amount of roux you put - some people like a lot of roux, some don't. And then your seasoning. Your Cajuns like highly seasoned foods, so your seasoning is key."

Not only can you get your traditional Cajun dishes, but you can try something new like pepper jelly.

"It's spicy," said co-creator Kim White. "It has just the right spice so you taste the flavor, and then the heat kind of comes at the end."

For sisters Kim White and Cindy Johnson, this is their first year at the festival, and they're happy to have a place to showcase their jelly to the public.

"It gives you a chance to get out there in the public," said White. "If you don't want to open a store necessarily, but you're out there and just see what people feel."

But Cajuns from all over Louisiana gather at this festival together just to enjoy

"Cajun food, music, friendship," said Landry.

