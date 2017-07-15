FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers come to an end tonight, with another round of storms Sunday

Showers will come to an end by tonight. Overnight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance for rain, mainly before midnight, then falling to 10 percent late into the early morning hours. We will still have most clouds linger. Temperatures will be cooling to the mid 70s overnight.

For Sunday, there will be more scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances are up to 60 percent. This is thanks to the long-forgotten tropical depression four that will only bring more moisture to our area, therefore increasing the rain chances. No need to cancel any outdoor plans at this moment, but have an indoor plan alternative in place. Most of the rain will still be hit-or-miss. Look for slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.

By Monday, we will have more scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain at 60 percent. Temperatures will be slightly lower with highs in the upper 80s because of the lack of sunshine and amount of rain expected.

By Tuesday, the rain chances go back down to 40 percent with partly cloudy skies and will continue into Wednesday with similar conditions. There will still be a few stray showers and thunderstorms, but widely scattered. Highs both days will be in the lower 90s.

Thursday will have rain chances continue to fall to 30 percent with scattered thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Friday will not be much different with rain chances remaining at 30 percent with partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Next weekend, more scattered storms in the afternoon are expected. These showers are not expected to last long and we will have times of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 90s. The good news is that as of now, we are looking to have a break from the rain by the next Monday with partly cloudy skies!

