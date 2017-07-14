Texas students help repair SWLA homes after floods - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Texas students help repair SWLA homes after floods

Instead of spending their summer at the pool or relaxing, 200 students from Texas helped rebuild homes in Southwest Louisiana affected by floods. 

"At the beginning of the week they're gung-ho about it, and then you get a couple of hours into the day and…dag-um it's a lot tougher than I thought it was going to be," said team leader Ryan Ross.  

For a week students traveled all the way from Texas with the Bounce ministry to repair homes hit by the floods in Southwest Louisiana. 

"Even though you're going to be tired, and you're going to be worn out, and you're going to want to give up, you know why you're doing it," said student Kayla Wolf.  

By doing this, these students say they're doing the work of the Lord, and their impact was felt by Lake Arthur resident Victoria Broussard. 

"I love it," said Broussard. "I love it." 

Broussard's home was hit by the floods last year, and Friday she was able to see her home completely transformed.

"Walking around my home was like a dream," said Broussard. "I kept saying somebody pinch me because this is amazing."  

No one pinched her, but plenty of hugs were definitely given.

And for Broussard, having students come so far just to help her is powerful.  

"It touched me deeply for many reasons not only because my home is like brand new, but just knowing that they came to serve God and through that I was blessed," she said.  

For students and adults working this week, that's what their work is all about. 

"When she first started talking to us, she started crying because she's been through so much, and us being able to be here and to help her has lifted a weight off her shoulders," said Wolf.  

"You see where the reaction of the homeowner and how appreciative and how blessed she feels....(and) it justifies why we're doing what we're doing," said Ross.  

A gesture that might not seem so big to others means the world and more to this grateful mother.

"Thank you," said Broussard. "My baby can ride the bus now and not be embarrassed." 

Students also helped repair homes in Jennings, and even helped repair an elementary school in Elton. 

To learn more about Bounce, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

