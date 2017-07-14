Eight McNeese Baseball Players Active in the Off-Season

LAKE CHARLES - A total of eight McNeese baseball players are active during the break playing summer league baseball. Those include Shane Selman (St. Cloud Rox), Jacob Stracner (Shelter Island Bucks), Brett Whelton (Rockford Rivets), Welles Cooley (Danville Dans), Gavin Sonnier (Danville Dans), Tyler Wesley (High Point Thomasville), Peyton McLemore (Florence Redwolves), and Cain Castille (Acadiana Cane Cutters).



Both Selman and Stracner were selected to represent their squads in their respective league All-Star games - Selman as a member of the North Team of the Northwoods League to be played on July 18, and Stracner of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League North Team, where he went 1-for-2 in the game played back on July 10. Stracner's team beat the South by a 14-5 score. Selman will also participate in the Northwoods League Home Run Derby, which will take place at 5 p.m. on July 18, leading into the All-Star game.



Below are updates of how each player's summer is panning out.



Shane Selman – St. Cloud Rox – Northwoods League

Northwoods League All-Star… Will participate in the NWL Home Run Derby on July 18 for the North Team… HR Derby will start at 5 p.m.(CST) while the All-Star game will be played at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at Atlantic Park in Wausau, Wisconsin… The game will stream live on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV… In 36 games, hitting .297 with 4 HR, 23 RBI, 12 doubles and a triple… 12 multi-hit games with a high of 4 hits in a 4-for-5 outing against Thunder Bay on June 23 in an 8-2 win… had a 15-game hitting streak from June 17 – July 3… St. Cloud won the first half of the North Division with a 25-11 record and is currently 3-6 in the second half of the season.



Jacob Stracner – Shelter Island Bucks – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League

Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League All-Star… went 1-for-2 in the all-star game for the North Team in a 14-5 win on July 10… hitting .331 on the season with 4 home runs, 6 doubles, a triple and 34 RBI… 8 of 10 in stolen bases… leads the league with 34 RBI, is tied for 4th with 4 HR, and is fifth in hitting with a .331 average… currently on a 6-game hitting streak… has hit safely in 23 of the 29 games played… 12 multi-hit games with three hits in six games… had a 3-for-5 outing with two HR and 6 RBI on June 29 in a 13-6 win over Riverhead… 5 RBI games against Sag harbor (July 4) and at North Fork (June 9).



Brett Whelton – Rockford Rivets – Northwoods League

Has appeared in seven games and is hitting .217 for the Rivets… has hit safely in his last three outings, going 5-for-11 with two doubles and 5 RBI… one of three catchers on the squad…



Welles Cooley – Danville Dans – Prospect League

Hitting .321 in 25 appearances in splitting time between third base and shortstop... has four doubles and 12 RBI and is 7-12 in stolen bases… currently on a 5-game hitting streak… has hit safely in 17 of 25 games played and has two or more hits in eight games… had a 3-for-3 outing with a double, run score and RBI on June 25 against Quincy.



Gavin Sonnier – Danville Dans – Prospect League

Has appeared in six games with two starts… has an 0-1 record… 9 strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched.



Tyler Wesley – High Point Thomasville – Coastal Plain League

Has made 9 appearances on the season with one start and has compiled a 2-1 record with a 6.11 ERA… 17.2 innings pitched with 20 strikeouts and 8 walks… opponents are hitting .239 against him.



Peyton McLemore – Florence Redwolves – Coastal Plain League

0-1 on the season with a 4.05 ERA in 10 appearances… has tossed 20 innings and has 19 strikeouts with 9 walks… ranked third on the team for most appearances on the season.



Cain Castille – Acadiana Cane Cutters – Texas Collegiate League

Hitting .235 in 22 games played… has two doubles, a triple and eight RBI on the season… five multi-hit games… had a 3-for-5 outing with two RBI and a run scored in a 12-6 win over the Victoria Generals on July 2… one of two catchers on the roster.

