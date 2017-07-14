Attorneys ask judge to release Karey from jail

Brian Abshire will become the new police juror for Calcasieu Parish District 5 after being the only candidate who qualified to run. Abshire was the only candidate to register with the Secretary of State to qualify to campaign for the office. The deadline to qualify was 4:30 p.m. Friday. Abshire will replace Nic Hunter, who resigned from the District 5 seat after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Brian Abshire will become the new police juror for Calcasieu Parish District 5 after being the only candidate who qualified to run. Abshire was the only candidate to register with the Secretary of State to qualify to campaign for the office. The deadline to qualify was 4:30 p.m. Friday. Abshire will replace Nic Hunter, who resigned from the District 5 seat after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections.More >>
The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections.More >>
A man from El Salvador pleaded guilty Thursday to reentering the United States after having been previously removed four times, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.
Aristides Arevalo-Rodriguez, 44, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry following removal. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter.More >>
A man from El Salvador pleaded guilty Thursday to reentering the United States after having been previously removed four times, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.
Aristides Arevalo-Rodriguez, 44, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry following removal. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter.More >>
KPLC is Grillin' and Chillin' at Central School Arts & Humanities Center this afternoon. Click HERE to visit Central School's website, where you can find everything the center has to offer. KPLC will be at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum next Friday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
KPLC is Grillin' and Chillin' at Central School Arts & Humanities Center this afternoon. Click HERE to visit Central School's website, where you can find everything the center has to offer. KPLC will be at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum next Friday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>