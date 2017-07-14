Brian Abshire to replace Nic Hunter on Calcasieu Police Jury

Brian Abshire will fill new Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter's vacant seat on the Calcasieu Police Jury.

Abshire was the only candidate to qualify with the Secretary of State to campaign for the Police Jury District 5 seat. The deadline to qualify was 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Also running unopposed in Calcasieu Parish for the October 14 election is Leanna Joy Fontenot, who qualified for Justice of the Peace for Ward 6.

In Allen Parish, incumbent Village of Elizabeth Mayor Mandy Green is running unopposed for reelection. Ken Kelly is running unopposed for alderman of Elizabeth.

