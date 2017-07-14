Brian Abshire to replace Nic Hunter on Calcasieu Police Jury

Christopher Wagnon's second arrest was announced today by Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office. Wagnon was initially arrested and charged with one count of Third Degree Rape and one count of Oral Sexual Battery on July 13th, 2017. VPSO Detectives received an accusation of inappropriate sexual contact between Wagnon and two male juveniles on July 12, 2017. The allegations led the detectives to arrest and charge Wagnon with an additional four...More >>
Louisiana farmers could soon see federal funding to recover any financial losses from the recent March and August floods of 2016.
A $10 million grant is being funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for farmers in 51 parishes who qualify.More >>
Brian Abshire will become the new police juror for Calcasieu Parish District 5 after being the only candidate who qualified to run. Abshire was the only candidate to register with the Secretary of State to qualify to campaign for the office. The deadline to qualify was 4:30 p.m. Friday. Abshire will replace Nic Hunter, who resigned from the District 5 seat after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections.More >>
