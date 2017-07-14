Grillin' & Chillin' at Central School

Louisiana farmers could soon see federal funding to recover any financial losses from the recent March and August floods of 2016.
Louisiana farmers could soon see federal funding to recover any financial losses from the recent March and August floods of 2016.
A $10 million grant is being funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for farmers in 51 parishes who qualify.More >>
Brian Abshire will become the new police juror for Calcasieu Parish District 5 after being the only candidate who qualified to run. Abshire was the only candidate to register with the Secretary of State to qualify to campaign for the office. The deadline to qualify was 4:30 p.m. Friday. Abshire will replace Nic Hunter, who resigned from the District 5 seat after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections.
Aristides Arevalo-Rodriguez, 44, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry following removal. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter.More >>
A man from El Salvador pleaded guilty Thursday to reentering the United States after having been previously removed four times, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.
Aristides Arevalo-Rodriguez, 44, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry following removal. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter.More >>