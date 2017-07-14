Grillin' & Chillin' at Central School - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Grillin' & Chillin' at Central School

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
Live art at Central School (Source: KPLC) Live art at Central School (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

KPLC is Grillin' and Chillin' at Central School Arts & Humanities Center this afternoon.

Lake Charles Toyota is grilling 200 hot dogs, so stop by and grab a bite.

Click HERE to visit Central School's website, where you can find everything the center has to offer.

KPLC will be at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum next Friday.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Federal funding for Louisiana farmers impacted by 2016 floods

    Federal funding for Louisiana farmers impacted by 2016 floods

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-07-14 23:02:08 GMT

    Louisiana farmers could soon see federal funding to recover any financial losses from the recent March and August floods of 2016. 

    A $10 million grant is being funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for farmers in 51 parishes who qualify. 

    More >>

    Louisiana farmers could soon see federal funding to recover any financial losses from the recent March and August floods of 2016. 

    A $10 million grant is being funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for farmers in 51 parishes who qualify. 

    More >>

  • Attorneys ask judge to release Karey from jail

    Attorneys ask judge to release Karey from jail

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:52:36 GMT
    Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Attorneys for Woodrow Karey say he's spent too long in jail awaiting trial and that it's only fair he be released. Karey's attorneys admit he shot and killed Pastor Ronald Harris in church before his congregation, but they deny he committed a crime. The state and the defense have been at odds over two trips to the grand jury. The first trip resulted in a manslaughter charge and the second resulted in a second-degree murder charge. At the end of last month, the state Supreme Court th...More >>
    Attorneys for Woodrow Karey say he's spent too long in jail awaiting trial and that it's only fair he be released. Karey's attorneys admit he shot and killed Pastor Ronald Harris in church before his congregation, but they deny he committed a crime. The state and the defense have been at odds over two trips to the grand jury. The first trip resulted in a manslaughter charge and the second resulted in a second-degree murder charge. At the end of last month, the state Supreme Court th...More >>

  • Brian Abshire to replace Nic Hunter on Calcasieu Police Jury

    Brian Abshire to replace Nic Hunter on Calcasieu Police Jury

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:45:09 GMT
    Brian Abshire (Source: Facebook)Brian Abshire (Source: Facebook)

    Brian Abshire will become the new police juror for Calcasieu Parish District 5 after being the only candidate who qualified to run. Abshire was the only candidate to register with the Secretary of State to qualify to campaign for the office. The deadline to qualify was 4:30 p.m. Friday. Abshire will replace Nic Hunter, who resigned from the District 5 seat after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Brian Abshire will become the new police juror for Calcasieu Parish District 5 after being the only candidate who qualified to run. Abshire was the only candidate to register with the Secretary of State to qualify to campaign for the office. The deadline to qualify was 4:30 p.m. Friday. Abshire will replace Nic Hunter, who resigned from the District 5 seat after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly