LSU picked to finish behind Alabama, Auburn in the SEC West

HOOVER, AL (WAFB) -
Head coach Ed Orgeron and the 2017 Tigers are picked to finish third in the SEC West behind Alabama and Auburn.
LSU is the number four pick to win the SEC Championship behind Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.
The good news for Tiger fans, only six times since 1992 – four times in the last 20 - the predicted champion at SEC Media Days has proceeded to win the SEC Championship.
SEC Media Day Preseason Predictions@AlabamaFTBL to win the SEC West
10:11 AM - 14 Jul 2017
SEC Media Day Preseason Predictions:@FootballUGA to win the SEC East
10:06 AM - 14 Jul 2017
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama 217
Auburn 11
Georgia 6
LSU 3
Florida 3
South Carolina 1
Vanderbilt 1
Arkansas 1
