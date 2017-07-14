LSU picked to finish behind Alabama, Auburn in the SEC West - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSU picked to finish behind Alabama, Auburn in the SEC West

HOOVER, AL (WAFB) -

Head coach Ed Orgeron and the 2017 Tigers are picked to finish third in the SEC West behind Alabama and Auburn.

LSU is the number four pick to win the SEC Championship behind Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. 

The good news for Tiger fans, only six times since 1992 – four times in the last 20 -  the predicted champion at SEC Media Days has proceeded to win the SEC Championship. 

SEC CHAMPION
Alabama  217
Auburn  11
Georgia 6
LSU 3
Florida 3
South Carolina 1
Vanderbilt 1
Arkansas  1

