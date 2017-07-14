LSU picked to finish behind Alabama, Auburn in the SEC West

HOOVER, AL (WAFB) -

Head coach Ed Orgeron and the 2017 Tigers are picked to finish third in the SEC West behind Alabama and Auburn.

LSU is the number four pick to win the SEC Championship behind Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

The good news for Tiger fans, only six times since 1992 – four times in the last 20 - the predicted champion at SEC Media Days has proceeded to win the SEC Championship.

SEC Media Day Preseason Predictions@AlabamaFTBL to win the SEC West



14 Jul 2017

View image on Twitter

SEC Media Day Preseason Predictions:@FootballUGA to win the SEC East



14 Jul 2017

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 217

Auburn 11

Georgia 6

LSU 3

Florida 3

South Carolina 1

Vanderbilt 1

Arkansas 1

