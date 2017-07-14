El Salvador man pleads guilty to illegally entering US for fifth time

A man from El Salvador pleaded guilty Thursday to reentering the United States after having been previously removed four times, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

Aristides Arevalo-Rodriguez, 44, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry following removal. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter.

According to his guilty plea, Arevalo-Rodriguez was found in Calcasieu Parish on March 21, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

It was discovered that he had previously been removed four times from the U.S. The most recent removal was September 30, 2011 at or near Houston.

Arevalo-Rodriguez faces up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for October 27, 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Lake Charles Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney T. Forrest Phillips is prosecuting the case.

