Vernon man accused of having sexual contact with two 14-year-old boys

A Vernon Parish man is accused of having sexual contact with two 14-year-old boys.

Christopher Wagnon, 26, of Pitkin, is charged with one count of third-degree rape, five counts of oral sexual battery, one count of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bond is set at $2.1 million.

Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft said deputies began investigating on July 12.

Wagnon was charged with oral sexual battery and third-degree rape on July 13. Bond was set at $1.5 million that day.

The continuing investigation led to more charges today, Craft said. Judge C. Anthony Eaves added another $600,000 to the bond, bringing it to $2.1 million.

