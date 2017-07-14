Vernon man accused of having sexual contact with two 14-year-old boys

Imagine the prospect of losing your independence because health care you depend on is no longer provided. Elderly people and people with disabilities fear that's a real possibility without changes to the proposed health care bill in Congress. Several from our area boarded a bus with others to Washington D.C. to make others aware of the issues. When Rocky Fuselier was 19 he was in a diving accident that changed his life forever... "Broke my neck, it left me pretty much par...More >>
Brian Abshire will become the new police juror for Calcasieu Parish District 5 after being the only candidate who qualified to run. Abshire was the only candidate to register with the Secretary of State to qualify to campaign for the office. The deadline to qualify was 4:30 p.m. Friday. Abshire will replace Nic Hunter, who resigned from the District 5 seat after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
In 1987, a group of employees from the CITGO refinery decided they wanted to start giving back to the community through non-profit organizations. They formed "TeamCITGO" and got right to it. "We feel it is our duty to help give back to the community that we operate in," said Dennis Thibodeaux, longtime TeamCITGO volunteer. "I love what we do for the community," said Petula Glaspie, a TeamCITGO volunteer. "But It's also a great opportunit...More >>
A Vernon Parish man is accused of having sexual contact with two 14-year-old boys.
Christopher Wagnon, 26, of Pitkin, is charged with one count of third-degree rape, five counts of oral sexual battery, one count of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bond is set at $2.1 million.More >>
Louisiana farmers could soon see federal funding to recover any financial losses from the recent March and August floods of 2016.
A $10 million grant is being funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for farmers in 51 parishes who qualify.More >>
