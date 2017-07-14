'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Learning to Cajun dance - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Learning to Cajun dance

BASILE, LA (KPLC) -

In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's very own Chicago native Christian Piekos threw on his boots to learn how to Cajun dance. Christian spent time at D.I.'s Cajun Restaurant.

Under the guidance of Michelle Brown, whose parents own D.I.'s, Christian learned history behind Cajun dancing. Although off to a rocky start, he was able to quickly grasp a basic two-step Cajun dance.

Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via his Facebook page, "Christian Piekos KPLC." 

