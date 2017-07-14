'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Learning to Cajun dance

In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's very own Chicago native Christian Piekos threw on his boots to learn how to Cajun dance. Christian spent time at D.I.'s Cajun Restaurant. Under the guidance of Michelle Brown, whose parents own D.I.'s, Christian learned history behind Cajun dancing. Although off to a rocky start, he was able to quickly grasp a basic two-step Cajun dance. Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KP...More >>
Imagine the prospect of losing your independence because health care you depend on is no longer provided. Elderly people and people with disabilities fear that's a real possibility without changes to the proposed health care bill in Congress.
Several from our area boarded a bus with others to Washington D.C. to make others aware of the issues.More >>
Brian Abshire will become the new police juror for Calcasieu Parish District 5 after being the only candidate who qualified to run. Abshire was the only candidate to register with the Secretary of State to qualify to campaign for the office. The deadline to qualify was 4:30 p.m. Friday. Abshire will replace Nic Hunter, who resigned from the District 5 seat after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
In 1987, a group of employees from the CITGO refinery decided they wanted to start giving back to the community through non-profit organizations. They formed "TeamCITGO" and got right to it. "We feel it is our duty to help give back to the community that we operate in," said Dennis Thibodeaux, longtime TeamCITGO volunteer. "I love what we do for the community," said Petula Glaspie, a TeamCITGO volunteer. "But It's also a great opportunit...More >>
A Vernon Parish man is accused of having sexual contact with two 14-year-old boys.
Christopher Wagnon, 26, of Pitkin, is charged with one count of third-degree rape, five counts of oral sexual battery, one count of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bond is set at $2.1 million.More >>
