FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain coming to an end by tonight; more rain expected for this weekend

Showers will come to an end around southwest Louisiana by this evening. Once all the rain clear for tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain, mainly before midnight, then falling to 10% late into the early morning hours. We will still have most clouds linger. Temperatures will be cooling to the mid 70s overnight.

For the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy later in the day. There will be scattered thunderstorms on both days. Rain chances are up to 60%. This is thanks to the long-forgotten tropical depression four that will only bring more moisture to our area, therefore increasing the rain chances. No need to cancel any outdoor plans at this moment, but have an indoor plan alternative in place. Most of the rain will still be hit-or-miss. Look for slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.

By Monday, we will have more scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain at 60%. Temperatures will be slightly lower with highs in the upper 80s because of the lack of sunshine and amount of rain expected.

By Tuesday, the rain chances go back down to 30% with partly cloudy skies and will continue into Wednesday with similar conditions. There will still be a few stray showers and thunderstorms, but widely scattered. Highs both days will be in the lower 90s.

Thursday will have rain chances continue be at 30% with scattered thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Friday will not be much different with rain chances remaining at 30% with partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

For next weekend, more scattered storms in the afternoon are expected. These showers are not expected to last long and we will have times of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 90s.