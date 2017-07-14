LCPD holding open recruitment on July 22 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD holding open recruitment on July 22

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is holding an open recruiting event on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Contraband Room.

Potential Applicants must:

  • United States citizen.
  • At least 21 years of age.
  • Possess a high school diploma or GED.
  • Have an unblemished criminal history.

Applicants will go through a physical abilities test and a psychological screening. There will also be further screening that includes a polygraph examination and background investigation.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department begin at $17.97 per hour - $16.72 per hour, plus a city supplemental of $200 per month.

For more information contact Cpl. Larry Moss at 337-491-1311 or email him directly at lmoss@cityoflc.us.

