No tiebreaker on Welsh police chief raise

A mistake in procedure during the Welsh town council meeting Tuesday night means Police Chief Marcus Crochet will not be receiving a $15,000 raise.

The error happened after the council voted on the raise, which would have taken Crochet's yearly salary from $40,000 to $55,000.

Two Alderman voted yes, two voted no and one abstained, which meant a tie. Mayor Carolyn Louviere broke the tie with a "yes" vote, but her tie-breaking vote isn't allowed by the Lawrason Act, which governs Louisiana municipalities.

Welsh City Attorney Richard Arceneaux tells KPLC 7 News he should have advised the mayor of the rule before she attempted to break the tie vote.

Arceneaux adds that unless one of the alderman changes their vote, Chief Crochet may never get his $15,000 a year increase, because a tie vote is basically a "no" vote on the raise.

