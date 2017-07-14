Lake Charles Airport to receive $1 million to alleviate drainage

The Lake Charles Regional Airport will receive nearly $1.04 million in funding to complete improvements on the airfield, Congressman Clay Higgins has announced.

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $1,037,787 to the Airport Authority District 1 in Calcasieu Parish. This will finance 1,500 feet of sanitary sewer connector improvements to eliminate water from pooling on the airfield and creating potential wildlife hazards.

"This Federal grant, as part of the aviation user funded Airport Improvement Program, will enhance safety at LCH by eliminating the Airport's fifty-plus-year-old mechanical wastewater treatment facility and the associated wastewater effluent which serves as an attractant for birds and other wildlife," said Heath Allen, executive director of the Lake Charles Regional Airport." By utilizing this funding to connect the Airport's facilities to the Parish and City's sanitary sewer lines, we will greatly increase safety and position the Airport for future economic growth. This represents a great partnership between the Airport, Calcasieu Parish, City of Lake Charles, and the federal government. We appreciate the support of our federal delegation in gaining this critical funding."

