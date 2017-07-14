Missing man's vehicle found in Allen Parish

Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam is every other Friday at 1 p.m.More >>
The Alexandria Police Department and the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help finding a 78-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's. David Hardy Jr.'s granddaughter filed a missing person's report with Alexandria police on July 9. She said Hardy was last seen at noon on July 8. Hardy was driving a 2006 silver Ford Mustang - he was last seen on Broadway Ave. in Alexandria, heading toward Opelousas. Hardy's Mustang was found on July 10 in Elizabeth, La., al...More >>
A Sulphur man beat a woman until she was unconscious, then beat her again after she regained consciousness, authorities said. John R. Hodge Jr., 19, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $200,000. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies began investigating when they were called to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The woman was undergoing emergency surge...More >>
If you have a child with special medical needs, no doubt you have spent hours traveling to specialist appointments out of town. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new pediatric specialty clinic is now open in Lake Charles, relieving the burden of traveling a long distance.More >>
Newly-elected Mayor Nic Hunter, alongside the Community Advisement and Assessment Board, met face-to-face with constituents from Lake Charles City Council District A.
Residents from north Lake Charles packed the Riverside Park Community Center - standing room only, but that filled, too. Many of the complaints revolved around infrastructure, chronic drainage issues and public transportation.More >>
