Missing man's vehicle found in Allen Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Alexandria Police Department and the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help finding a 78-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's.

David Hardy Jr.'s granddaughter filed a missing person's report with Alexandria police on July 9. She said Hardy was last seen at noon on July 8.

Hardy was driving a 2006 silver Ford Mustang - he was last seen on Broadway Ave. in Alexandria, heading toward Opelousas.

Hardy's Mustang was found on July 10 in Elizabeth, La., although Hardy was nowhere to be found. There were spoiled groceries inside the car. Hardy has no family in Elizabeth.

Allen Parish Det. Voorhies Leger asked anyone with information to contact the Allen Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-389-7001 or the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-639-4353.

The Alexandria Police Department may also be contacted at 318-441-6416 or 318-449-5099.

