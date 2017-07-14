Sheriff: Man arrested after beating woman unconscious - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Sheriff: Man arrested after beating woman unconscious

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
John Hodge Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) John Hodge Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man beat a woman until she was unconscious, then beat her again after she regained consciousness, authorities said.

John R. Hodge Jr., 19, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $200,000.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies began investigating when they were called to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The woman was undergoing emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries.

Myers said Hodges "beat (the woman) until she was unconscious and after she regained consciousness he beat her again."

Hodge was arrested at a local convenience store. 

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, she said.

Det. Randall Ravia is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Sheriff: Man arrested after beating woman unconscious

    Sheriff: Man arrested after beating woman unconscious

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-07-14 16:30:04 GMT
    John Hodge Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)John Hodge Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Sulphur man beat a woman until she was unconscious, then beat her again after she regained consciousness, authorities said. John R. Hodge Jr., 19, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $200,000. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies began investigating when they were called to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The woman was undergoing emergency surge...

    More >>

    A Sulphur man beat a woman until she was unconscious, then beat her again after she regained consciousness, authorities said. John R. Hodge Jr., 19, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $200,000. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies began investigating when they were called to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The woman was undergoing emergency surge...

    More >>

  • Pediatric specialty clinic opens in Lake Charles

    Pediatric specialty clinic opens in Lake Charles

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-07-14 11:52:00 GMT
    The Women’s & Children’s Specialty Center - Lake Charles recently opened at 1890 W. Gauthier Road, Suite 115 in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)The Women’s & Children’s Specialty Center - Lake Charles recently opened at 1890 W. Gauthier Road, Suite 115 in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)

    If you have a child with special medical needs, no doubt you have spent hours traveling to specialist appointments out of town.  KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new pediatric specialty clinic is now open in Lake Charles, relieving the burden of traveling a long distance.

    More >>

    If you have a child with special medical needs, no doubt you have spent hours traveling to specialist appointments out of town.  KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new pediatric specialty clinic is now open in Lake Charles, relieving the burden of traveling a long distance.

    More >>

  • Mayor Nic Hunter meets with District A constituents, hears concerns

    Mayor Nic Hunter meets with District A constituents, hears concerns

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:28:39 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Newly-elected Mayor Nic Hunter, alongside the Community Advisement and Assessment Board, met face-to-face with constituents from Lake Charles City Council District A.

    Residents from north Lake Charles packed the Riverside Park Community Center - standing room only, but that filled, too. Many of the complaints revolved around infrastructure, chronic drainage issues and public transportation.

    More >>

    Newly-elected Mayor Nic Hunter, alongside the Community Advisement and Assessment Board, met face-to-face with constituents from Lake Charles City Council District A.

    Residents from north Lake Charles packed the Riverside Park Community Center - standing room only, but that filled, too. Many of the complaints revolved around infrastructure, chronic drainage issues and public transportation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly