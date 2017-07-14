Sheriff: Man arrested after beating woman unconscious

A Sulphur man beat a woman until she was unconscious, then beat her again after she regained consciousness, authorities said.

John R. Hodge Jr., 19, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $200,000.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies began investigating when they were called to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The woman was undergoing emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries.

Myers said Hodges "beat (the woman) until she was unconscious and after she regained consciousness he beat her again."

Hodge was arrested at a local convenience store.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, she said.

Det. Randall Ravia is the lead investigator on this case.

