Sheriff: Man arrested after beating woman unconscious

A Sulphur man beat a woman until she was unconscious, then beat her again after she regained consciousness, authorities said. John R. Hodge Jr., 19, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $200,000. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies began investigating when they were called to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The woman was undergoing emergency surge...More >>
If you have a child with special medical needs, no doubt you have spent hours traveling to specialist appointments out of town. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new pediatric specialty clinic is now open in Lake Charles, relieving the burden of traveling a long distance.More >>
Newly-elected Mayor Nic Hunter, alongside the Community Advisement and Assessment Board, met face-to-face with constituents from Lake Charles City Council District A.
Residents from north Lake Charles packed the Riverside Park Community Center - standing room only, but that filled, too. Many of the complaints revolved around infrastructure, chronic drainage issues and public transportation.More >>
Could a section of land off Hwy 27 become a new 85-space RV park? That was the big question at Thursday night's Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting.
"This thing's been zoned "manufactured home," and has been planned for a manufactured home for a long time, and so I don't think this particular request is something that's over and beyond," said applicant George Clyde.More >>
Prosecutors have asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling it made last month in a Lake Charles homicide case. The Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, accused of shooting and killing Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013. Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the state took the case to the grand jury a second time. The second trip produced a second-degree murder indictm...More >>
