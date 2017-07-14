FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon downpours today with a wet weekend ahead

Temperatures start off in the lower 70s this morning with mostly clear skies. The best chance of any showers this morning will be along the coastal parishes with a mix of sun and clouds further inland to start the day. Temperatures will quickly warm up through the 70s and 80s and be near 90 degrees by the noon hour.

Scattered thunderstorms will begin developing after the lunch hour with some heavy downpours with frequent lightning possible through sunset.

Rain chances today are around 40% but will increase by Saturday as tropical moisture begins increasing thanks to a weak tropical wave moving across the Gulf, bringing a surge of deeper tropical moisture to the area resulting in widespread heavy downpours developing during the day Saturday, mainly in the afternoon hours.

Higher rain chances stick around Sunday and Monday with the best chance occurring in the afternoon, with healthy doses of daily downpours into early next week thanks to lingering tropical moisture.

By the middle of next week, rain chances will begin to decrease just a bit, but with upper level high pressure remaining west of the area, there will likely be a few scattered afternoon storms each day thanks to the sea breeze and lack of upper level ridging.

Daily highs will top out near 90 with heat index values in the lower 100s, although some areas may stay in the 80s for highs this weekend due to the increased rain chances.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry