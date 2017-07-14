Give A Wish surprises Gage Meche with trip of a lifetime

Gage Meche, the first grader accidentally shot in his classroom two months ago, fought down a long road of recovery.

In the wake of that hardship, he's about to get a sweet reward, something every little kid dreams of.

Described by many as a "brave little trooper," 7-year-old Gage Meche overcame the unimaginable, four surgeries in 10 days.

"I was just happy for my son," said Gage's father, Trinity Meche. "He's been through a lot and this just brightened up his spirits. Everything he's been through, the counseling and the hospitals, we're just grateful he's in good spirits to go."

Where does little Gage get to go?

Thanks to the Give A Wish foundation, he's going to Disney World.

Give A Wish is a charity that helps kids with life-threatening conditions in Southwest Louisiana and East Texas by granting them their biggest wish.

Gage was given the news at the West Cal Cam arena on Friday during the annual Give-A-Wish Gala, an event board member Michele Clack says has always received an outpouring of support from the community.

"It melted my heart to know that with all the evil going on in the world today, that Calcasieu Parish, the people, are so kind they didn't even ask any questions, they just donated," said Clack.

Give A Wish has been able to grant 15 wishes over the past two years thanks to events like these, where all the proceeds go to making wishes come true.

"It just melts my heart to put a smile on a kid's face who's having a hard time, because I know how it is to go through something that's difficult," said Clack.

After a night of fun, filled with music and dancing, Gage and his family will be able to spend one week in the "happiest place on earth."

"We're grateful for everybody pitching in and making this dream come true for him," said Meche. "We're thankful for the community and everybody that's prayed for us and helped us out. We're just grateful."

The average wish costs $6,000. For more information on Give A Wish, click HERE.

