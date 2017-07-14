Give A Wish surprises Gage Meche with trip of a lifetime

Give A Wish is a charity that helps kids with life-threatening conditions in Southwest Louisiana and East Texas by granting them their biggest wish.More >>
Drivers should avoid I-10 westbound near the Lakeshore Drive exit to the bridge for the next 30 to 45 minutes due to a multiple vehicle accident, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.More >>
The sun came out this morning a helped increase the temperatures, which will result in a few storms later this evening because of the heat or energy in the atmosphere. By sunset, the storms will start to lose their heat and they will start to dissipate. Overnight we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are at 20% tonight. Monday, we will have more scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.More >>
Inside the Burton Coliseum is the sound of Cajun music. And you can't have good Cajun music without a little bit of dancing. That fancy footwork is what the young and the old enjoy doing. "It's great, it's a part of our heritage," said CFMA Lafayette chapter queen Naomie Faul. "I love doing it, it's definitely a workout." But along with the music and dancing, food is also a huge piece of what makes up the 30th annual Cajun Food and Music ...More >>
Instead of spending their summer at the pool or relaxing, 200 students from Texas helped rebuild homes in Louisiana affected by the floods. "At the beginning of the week they're gung-ho about it, and then you get a couple of hours into the day and…dag-um it's a lot tougher than I thought it was going to be," said team leader Ryan Ross.More >>
