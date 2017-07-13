Mayor Nic Hunter meets with District A constituents, hears conce - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mayor Nic Hunter meets with District A constituents, hears concerns

Newly-elected Mayor Nic Hunter, alongside the Community Advisement and Assessment Board, met face-to-face with constituents from Lake Charles District A Thursday.

Residents from north Lake Charles packed the Riverside Park Community Center - standing room only, but that filled, too. Many of the complaints revolved around infrastructure, chronic drainage issues and public transportation.

"The infrastructure in north Lake Charles is ridiculous," said Darol King, the owner of an area preschool. "It's been horrendous for years."

King was born and raised in Lake Charles. He said nothing has been done to fix this issue. He proposed a portion of tax dollars goes towards fixing infrastructure in north Lake Charles.

"I left Lake Charles when I was 17," King said. "It's been the same problems: ditches, drainage - all of that."

Rebecca Thomas spoke on behalf of her parents who have lived in Lake Charles for decades. She said she is worried about annexation.

"What's going to happen to my parents' rights as property owners?" Thomas said. "There's good things that come with annexation, but there's also a downside of it."

King spoke publicly about corporate stores in north Lake Charles, noting a threat to small business owners in the area.

"People would love to open small businesses. Of course, you can't compete with Walmart," King said. "It's very discouraging."

Thomas said she feels as if Lake Charles has left District A to fend for itself.

"It's a situation where we have to stand up for the elderly, for those who have been here a long time," Thomas said. "We have to make them aware and voice the concerns."

But, despite the laundry list of suggestions and concerns, King is holding out hope for the Hunter administration.

"I can say my piece and hope it sinks in and hope the mayor is sincere about bringing the city together as one," King said. "Just the fact that he met here on our turf, per se, is encouraging."

In a statement regarding the discussion, Mayor Nic Hunter said, "I am very appreciative that so many people came out to this meeting tonight. Their concerns will not fall on deaf ears. We must, as citizens of Lake Charles, understand that opportunity and growth should happen in every corner of the city."

