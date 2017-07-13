Mayor Nic Hunter meets with District A constituents, hears concerns

Newly-elected Mayor Nic Hunter, alongside the Community Advisement and Assessment Board, met face-to-face with constituents from Lake Charles City Council District A.
Residents from north Lake Charles packed the Riverside Park Community Center - standing room only, but that filled, too. Many of the complaints revolved around infrastructure, chronic drainage issues and public transportation.More >>
Could a section of land off Hwy 27 become a new 85-space RV park? That was the big question at Thursday night's Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting.
"This thing's been zoned "manufactured home," and has been planned for a manufactured home for a long time, and so I don't think this particular request is something that's over and beyond," said applicant George Clyde.More >>
Prosecutors have asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling it made last month in a Lake Charles homicide case. The Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, accused of shooting and killing Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013. Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the state took the case to the grand jury a second time. The second trip produced a second-degree murder indictm...More >>
In order to stimulate small business growth, the secretary of Louisiana Economic Development introduced a website aimed at networking big business with small businesses in the area. It's called louisianabusinessconnection.com, and you can register today. Launched back in May, Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson says this site will provide a serious opportunity for small business owners.More >>
Thousands of dead fish that washed up on Holly Beach were the result of a torn net on a commercial fishing vessel, which was operating for Omega Protein Corporation. Ben Landry, director of public affairs with Omega Protein Corporation, estimated that 100,000 fish were lost when the net ripped. The accident happened about 2.3 miles offshore, resulting in fish washing up on a two-mile stretch of beach. The accident is expected to be cleaned up today. The boat was fishing for me...More >>
