Is new RV park coming to Hwy 27?

Could a section of land off Hwy 27 become a new 85-space RV park? That was the big question at Thursday night's Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting.

"This thing's been zoned "manufactured home," and has been planned for a manufactured home for a long time, and so I don't think this particular request is something that's over and beyond," said applicant George Clyde.

After being unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Board Tuesday, the fate of the park was left in the police jury's hands, but juror Judd Bares wanted to overturn the decision.

"I've received a handful of calls, a good handful, and me knowing what I know about that area, the traffic, the drainage, it's not great at all," said Bares.

And some agreed with the issue of traffic at hand.

"Let's not forget the fact that these RV's are going to be coming in out of 27 where there's already a congested problem," said juror Kevin White.

"If you tried to squeeze eight more cars into that highway right now it could take hours," said juror Les Farnum. "There's no way that I'd support any kind of activity like this up and down that highway until something drastically different happens out there."

But some sided with the applicant.

"I won't be able to vote to overturn it," said juror Dennis Scott. "I understand the drainage problems, and the water problems, and the neighbor problems, and the value problems, but at the end of the day it's a private piece of property (and) he's done everything he needs to do."

But with a suggestion from juror Tony Guillory...

"Is there any way we can defer it for maybe thirty days," said Guillory.

Everyone agreed to hold off on the RV park's fate for now.

The jury voted to defer the request for 30 days so that Bares could speak with the applicant and stakeholders about the property.

The item will come back up at the next meeting on August 24.

