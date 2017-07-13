Pelicans reportedly interested in Rondo

The Pelicans are interested in bringing point guard Rajon Rondo on board, reportedly on a one-year deal.
And what's not to like about this move for a Pels team that has a need for experience at the point guard position?
Rondo's an 11-year veteran that spent last season in Chicago. Why he'd be the perfect fit in New Orleans is simple: He'd give the Pels another option to run the offense aside from Jrue Holiday. Rondo's addition would also allow Holiday to move to the two-guard position which would make him more of a scorer.
In 69 games with the Bulls last season, Rondo averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.