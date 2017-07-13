Prosecutors ask for rehearing in Karey case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Prosecutors ask for rehearing in Karey case

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Prosecutors have asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling it made last month in a Lake Charles homicide case.

The Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, accused of shooting and killing Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013.

Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the state took the case to the grand jury a second time. The second trip produced a second-degree murder indictment.

Karey's attorneys cried foul, saying that they had provided information to the state for the initial grand jury as part of an agreement that whatever the grand jury decided would stand.

The defense argued that no such agreement was in place.

District Court Judge Clayton agreed with the defense and threw out the second-degree murder charge, but it was reinstated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. The defense then took the case to the Supreme Court, which overturned the Third Circuit's ruling and upheld Davis' initial ruling.

Following the ruling, District Attorney John DeRosier said that his office would likely not seek a rehearing.

In a brief filed with the Supreme Court Wednesday, prosecutor Carla Sigler argues that no evidence was presented that showed proof of an agreement between the state and the defense.

Prosecutors have said all along it's their right to present a case to a grand jury again, if they find new evidence.

The state has never revealed what new evidence it presented to the grand jury the second time, but Sigler says in her brief that the contents of Karey's phone had not yet been obtained when the case first went to the grand jury.

She says the unlocking of the phone "produced a number of incriminating messages between the defendant and others which the State did not have at the time of the first grand jury."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Prosecutors ask for rehearing in Karey case

    Prosecutors ask for rehearing in Karey case

    Thursday, July 13 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-07-14 00:21:48 GMT
    Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Prosecutors have asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling it made last month in a Lake Charles homicide case. The Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, accused of shooting and killing Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013. Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the state took the case to the grand jury a second time. The second trip produced a second-degree murder indictm...

    More >>

    Prosecutors have asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling it made last month in a Lake Charles homicide case. The Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, accused of shooting and killing Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013. Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the state took the case to the grand jury a second time. The second trip produced a second-degree murder indictm...

    More >>

  • State program aims to stimulate small business growth

    State program aims to stimulate small business growth

    Thursday, July 13 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-07-14 00:08:38 GMT

    In order to stimulate small business growth, the secretary of Louisiana Economic Development introduced a website aimed at networking big business with small businesses in the area. It's called louisianabusinessconnection.com, and you can register today. Launched back in May, Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson says this site will provide a serious opportunity for small business owners.

    More >>

    In order to stimulate small business growth, the secretary of Louisiana Economic Development introduced a website aimed at networking big business with small businesses in the area. It's called louisianabusinessconnection.com, and you can register today. Launched back in May, Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson says this site will provide a serious opportunity for small business owners.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Thousands of fish wash up on Holly Beach, torn fishing net to blame

    Thousands of fish wash up on Holly Beach, torn fishing net to blame

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:38:40 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    Thousands of dead fish that washed up on Holly Beach were the result of a torn net on a commercial fishing vessel, which was operating for Omega Protein Corporation. Ben Landry, director of public affairs with Omega Protein Corporation, estimated that 100,000 fish were lost when the net ripped. The accident happened about 2.3 miles offshore, resulting in fish washing up on a two-mile stretch of beach. The accident is expected to be cleaned up today. The boat was fishing for me...

    More >>

    Thousands of dead fish that washed up on Holly Beach were the result of a torn net on a commercial fishing vessel, which was operating for Omega Protein Corporation. Ben Landry, director of public affairs with Omega Protein Corporation, estimated that 100,000 fish were lost when the net ripped. The accident happened about 2.3 miles offshore, resulting in fish washing up on a two-mile stretch of beach. The accident is expected to be cleaned up today. The boat was fishing for me...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly