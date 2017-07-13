Prosecutors ask for rehearing in Karey case

Prosecutors have asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling it made last month in a Lake Charles homicide case.

The Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, accused of shooting and killing Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013.

Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the state took the case to the grand jury a second time. The second trip produced a second-degree murder indictment.

Karey's attorneys cried foul, saying that they had provided information to the state for the initial grand jury as part of an agreement that whatever the grand jury decided would stand.

The defense argued that no such agreement was in place.

District Court Judge Clayton agreed with the defense and threw out the second-degree murder charge, but it was reinstated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. The defense then took the case to the Supreme Court, which overturned the Third Circuit's ruling and upheld Davis' initial ruling.

Following the ruling, District Attorney John DeRosier said that his office would likely not seek a rehearing.

In a brief filed with the Supreme Court Wednesday, prosecutor Carla Sigler argues that no evidence was presented that showed proof of an agreement between the state and the defense.

Prosecutors have said all along it's their right to present a case to a grand jury again, if they find new evidence.

The state has never revealed what new evidence it presented to the grand jury the second time, but Sigler says in her brief that the contents of Karey's phone had not yet been obtained when the case first went to the grand jury.

She says the unlocking of the phone "produced a number of incriminating messages between the defendant and others which the State did not have at the time of the first grand jury."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.