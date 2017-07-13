92-year old star begins 12 event push at USATF Masters Outdoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- The 50th anniversary of USATF Masters Outdoor Championships kicked off under inclement weather conditions and several lightning delays at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track & Field Stadium, highlighted by 92-year-old Mary Norckauer knocking out the first of her twelve anticipated events.

Norckauer, a Baton Rouge native, approached the 800m with steady determination, finishing the first lap in 3:30.32 and taking the W90 crown with a final time of 7:31.36. She’ll continue her sweep tomorrow (July 14) starting with the 400m at 1:30 p.m. local time.

Lightning caused lengthy delays in the early afternoon and mandated later sessions in the evening.

The first day of track competition began 5000m finals for several age groups, including Brent Fields of Atlanta Track Club who won the M45 group with a finishing time of 16:58.51.

Sonja Friend-Uhl, no stranger to seeing gold at masters championships, dominated the W45 800m in 2:15.56, a near world record time. Friend-Uhl wasted no time asserting her lead and finished the first 400m in 1:05.49. On the bell lap, the current masters indoor champion in the 1 mile maintained position and won with 24 seconds over second place.

In a close race, 2008 Olympian Amy Begley finished second in women’s 30-39 800m final, crossing the line in 2:36.79 behind first place finisher Lisa Edwardsin 2:35.57.

Peter Brady defended his 2016 titles in M45 800m run in 2:00.78, a full five seconds ahead of the next closest finisher.

In the M65 shot put, reigning world record holder Quenton Torbert led today’s competition from the first throw and won with a best distance of 16.18m/53-1.

Competition begins tomorrow, July 14 at 8:00 a.m. with finals of the 5000m race walk, the 2000m and 3000m steeplechase, 400m, hurdles, and many field events.

