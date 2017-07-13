Lake Charles ranks 6th highest lightning prone city

Southwest Louisiana is where lightning thrives.

Based on data spanning three decades, Lake Charles sits sixth highest on a list of average number of thunderstorms per year among U.S. cities. That's higher than Houston, Miami, and Jacksonville.

"All along the Gulf Coast is a high frequency for lightning due to the fact we have so many thunderstorms," said Montra Lockwood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"We have charges that separate within the thunderstorm itself, and it develops a large electrical field between the cloud and the ground."

After the charge builds strength, that's when we see lightning strike like the video captured in a yard in Sulphur.

Or another video as I drove on Shell Beach Drive in Lake Charles.

On the morning of July 11, one strike left an electrical pole smoking...the driver: questioning.

With Lake Charles ranked as 6th highest lightning-prone city, Lockwood says: "I'm not completely surprised by that, actually."

Lightning is something Sulphur native Autumn Carroll is never surprised with.

In fact, she's seen it multiple times from her porch.

"We had just come in off the porch because it was raining and was too loud to hear each other," Carroll says. "We all settled in the living room and probably about a minute or so after getting in there, it was just the loudest explosion."

When asked if the lightning ranking startles her, Carroll said...

"We live with it. We're used to it. I can't say we're afraid of it. We are aware of it."

