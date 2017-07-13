Thousands of fish wash up on Holly Beach, torn fishing net to blame

Thousands of dead fish that washed up on Holly Beach were the result of a torn net on a commercial fishing vessel.

The fishing vessel, the Terrebonne Bay, is operated by the Omega Protein Corporation. It was being used to fish for menhaden, which is often processed into fish oil and other dietary supplements.

Ben Landry, director of public affairs with Omega Protein Corporation, estimated that 100,000 fish were lost when the net ripped Tuesday evening. He said the company deployed planes to spot where the fish would come ashore. The fish began to wash on shore on Wednesday.

The accident happened about 2.3 miles offshore, resulting in fish washing up on a two-mile stretch of beach. The accident is expected to be cleaned up today.

"We take full responsibility for this unfortunate instance and cleanup crews were sent to the beach Wednesday and they returned today to remove the fish," Landry said. "They will remain on the beach as long as fish can be removed. We expect that the fish removal from the area where there is a concentration of houses/camps to be cleared by mid-afternoon today. The other fish that are scattered further west will also be cleaned up as best we can."

