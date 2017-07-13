Boil advisory lifted for Village of Elizabeth - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory lifted for Village of Elizabeth

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) -

The boil advisory that was issued July 10 for the Village of Elizabeth has been lifted for all water customers, the Village of Elizabeth announced Thursday afternoon.

Water can now be used for all purposes without boiling as of today, July 13, according to the Village of Elizabeth.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    VIDEO: 18-wheeler catches fire at truck stop in Vinton

    VIDEO: 18-wheeler catches fire at truck stop in Vinton

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:34:40 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    The tractor cab of an 18-wheeler caught fire at a truck stop in Vinton Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

    The tractor cab of an 18-wheeler caught fire at a truck stop in Vinton Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Mississippi residents arrested on cocaine possession charges on I-10

    Mississippi residents arrested on cocaine possession charges on I-10

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:31:14 GMT
    Demetrius Rankins and Phyllis Williams (Source: Louisiana State Police)Demetrius Rankins and Phyllis Williams (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    State police arrested two Mississippi residents on drug possession charges near Sulphur yesterday after discovering cocaine in the vehicle they were traveling in, authorities say.

    On the afternoon of July 12, troopers stopped a 2017 Dodge Charger that was traveling too close to the vehicle in front of it on I-10 west of Sulphur, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

    More >>

    State police arrested two Mississippi residents on drug possession charges near Sulphur yesterday after discovering cocaine in the vehicle they were traveling in, authorities say.

    On the afternoon of July 12, troopers stopped a 2017 Dodge Charger that was traveling too close to the vehicle in front of it on I-10 west of Sulphur, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Thousands of fish wash up on Holly Beach, torn fishing net to blame

    Thousands of fish wash up on Holly Beach, torn fishing net to blame

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:30:50 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    Thousands of dead fish that washed up on Holly Beach were the result of a torn net on a commercial fishing vessel, which was operating for Omega Protein Corporation. Ben Landry, director of public affairs with Omega Protein Corporation, estimated that 100,000 fish were lost when the net ripped. The accident happened about 2.3 miles offshore, resulting in fish washing up on a two-mile stretch of beach. The accident is expected to be cleaned up today. The boat was fishing for me...

    More >>

    Thousands of dead fish that washed up on Holly Beach were the result of a torn net on a commercial fishing vessel, which was operating for Omega Protein Corporation. Ben Landry, director of public affairs with Omega Protein Corporation, estimated that 100,000 fish were lost when the net ripped. The accident happened about 2.3 miles offshore, resulting in fish washing up on a two-mile stretch of beach. The accident is expected to be cleaned up today. The boat was fishing for me...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly