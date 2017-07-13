Mississippi residents arrested on cocaine possession charges on - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mississippi residents arrested on cocaine possession charges on I-10

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Demetrius Rankins and Phyllis Williams (Source: Louisiana State Police) Demetrius Rankins and Phyllis Williams (Source: Louisiana State Police)
Cocaine evidence (Source: Louisiana State Police) Cocaine evidence (Source: Louisiana State Police)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

State police arrested two Mississippi residents on drug possession charges near Sulphur yesterday after discovering cocaine in the vehicle they were traveling in, authorities say.

On the afternoon of July 12, troopers stopped a 2017 Dodge Charger that was traveling too close to the vehicle in front of it on I-10 west of Sulphur, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

A search of the Dodge Charger revealed approximately five pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $45,000.

The driver, 43-year-old Demetrius Rankins of Moss Point, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and following too close.

The passenger, 29-year-old Phyllis Williams of Moss Point, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, said Anderson.

Both individuals were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. 

Bond for Rankins was set at $50,250; bond for Williams was set at $25,000.

If convicted, each face from two to 30 years in prison. Each may also be sentenced to pay a fine of up to $50,000, said Anderson.

You can report narcotic and/or drug violations by calling the nearest State Police Narcotics office, said Anderson. 

For the phone number to the nearest regional office, you can visit the website, www.LSP.org.

