Mississippi residents arrested on cocaine possession charges on I-10

The boil advisory that was issued July 10 by the Village of Elizabeth has been lifted for all water customers, the Village of Elizabeth announced Thursday afternoon. Water can now be used for all purposes without boiling as of today, July 13, according to the Village of Elizabeth.
State police arrested two Mississippi residents on drug possession charges near Sulphur yesterday after discovering cocaine in the vehicle they were traveling in, authorities say.
On the afternoon of July 12, troopers stopped a 2017 Dodge Charger that was traveling too close to the vehicle in front of it on I-10 west of Sulphur, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.
The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections.
Showers will come to an end around southwest Louisiana by this evening. There is a slight possibility of a few showers lingering into the earl nighttime hours. Once all the rain clear for tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain, mainly before midnight, then falling to 10% late. We will still have a few clouds linger. Temperatures will be cooling to the mid 70s overnight. Friday's rain chances will be at 40%.
A contagious fungal infection that affects the feet is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports athlete's foot is typically not serious, but it can be challenging to treat.
