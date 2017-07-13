FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widely scattered storms continue for Friday with higher rain chances this weekend

Showers will come to an end around southwest Louisiana by this evening. There is a slight possibility of a few showers lingering into the earl nighttime hours. Once all the rain clear for tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain, mainly before midnight, then falling to 10% late. We will still have a few clouds linger. Temperatures will be cooling to the mid 70s overnight.

Friday’s rain chances will be at 40%. Rain chances are more likely in the afternoon. With the low rain chance, we will have partly cloudy skies all in between any showers day so the rain will be more isolated and very hit or miss. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

For the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy later in the day. There will be scattered thunderstorms on both days. Rain chances are up to 60%. This is thanks to the long-forgotten tropical depression four that will only bring more moisture to our area, therefore increasing the rain chances. No need to cancel any outdoor plans at this moment, but have an indoor plan alternative in place. Look for warm temperatures with highs in the low 90s.

By Monday, we will have more scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain at 60%. Temperatures will be slightly lower with highs in the upper 80s because of the lack of sunshine and amount of rain expected.

By Tuesday, the rain chances go back down to 40% with partly cloudy skies and will continue into Wednesday with similar conditions. There will still be a few stray showers and thunderstorms, but widely scattered. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Thursday will have rain chances continue to decrease to 30% with scattered thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies. Highs will get back up in the lower 90s. Friday and Saturday will not be much different with rain chances remaining at 30% with partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.