Southland Conference Announces Preseason All-Conference Football Teams

The Southland Conference has released its preseason All-Conference teams.
Central Arkansas and Sam Houston State led the way in the 2017 Southland Football Preseason All-Conference selections, the league announced Thursday. The Bears earned a dozen selections while the Bearkats earned eleven.
McNeese and Stephen F. Austin follow, both earning eight selections.
