Southland Conference Announces Preseason All-Conference Football Teams

By Taylor Verrico, Sports Reporter
The Southland Conference has released its preseason All-Conference teams.

Central Arkansas and Sam Houston State led the way in the 2017 Southland Football Preseason All-Conference selections, the league announced Thursday. The Bears earned a dozen selections while the Bearkats earned eleven.

McNeese and Stephen F. Austin follow, both earning eight selections.


