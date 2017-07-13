What's Going Around: athlete's foot

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Wednesday gave unanimous approval to what could soon be the first gene therapy to be marketed in the United States.More >>
Expectant mothers have been warned for years to avoid cigarettes. Now researchers report another reason to follow that advice: Teens and young adults whose mothers smoked during pregnancy may be more likely to break the law and be antisocial.More >>
Lifestyle counseling could help protect the long-term heart health of adults who aren't yet at high risk for heart attack and stroke, a panel of medical experts says.More >>
It's worked wonders for men battling erectile dysfunction, and now early research suggests that Viagra -- when added to artery-opening stents -- might cut a patient's odds for clots.More >>
Probiotic supplements may not protect babies from catching colds or stomach bugs in day care, a new clinical trial suggests.More >>
