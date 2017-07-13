Boy Scout troops head to Jamboree today

A contagious fungal infection that affects the feet is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports athlete's foot is typically not serious, but it can be challenging to treat.More >>
A contagious fungal infection that affects the feet is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports athlete's foot is typically not serious, but it can be challenging to treat.More >>
50 people from Southwest Louisiana are heading to West Virginia for the National Scout Jamboree.More >>
50 people from Southwest Louisiana are heading to West Virginia for the National Scout Jamboree.More >>
It was dark times in Westlake a couple of years ago when the city nearly had to declare bankruptcy, but now Westlake is out of the red and moving forward.
Five months ago KPLC spoke with Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey about the city's finances, and since then things have been changing.More >>
It was dark times in Westlake a couple of years ago when the city nearly had to declare bankruptcy, but now Westlake is out of the red and moving forward.
Five months ago KPLC spoke with Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey about the city's finances, and since then things have been changing.More >>