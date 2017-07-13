Boy Scout troops head to Jamboree today - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boy Scout troops head to Jamboree today

(KPLC)

National Scout Jamboree is an event that happens once every four years.

50 people from Southwest Louisiana are heading to West Virginia Thursday for the event.

Between 35,000 and 50,000 people attend and they have the opportunity to tour Washington D.C., go to amusement parks, see Gettysburg in Pennsylvania and go white water rafting.

National Scout Jamboree is 17 days long.

