Hometown Heroes - TeamCITGO

50 people from Southwest Louisiana are heading to West Virginia for the National Scout Jamboree.More >>
50 people from Southwest Louisiana are heading to West Virginia for the National Scout Jamboree.More >>
It was dark times in Westlake a couple of years ago when the city nearly had to declare bankruptcy, but now Westlake is out of the red and moving forward.
Five months ago KPLC spoke with Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey about the city's finances, and since then things have been changing.More >>
It was dark times in Westlake a couple of years ago when the city nearly had to declare bankruptcy, but now Westlake is out of the red and moving forward.
Five months ago KPLC spoke with Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey about the city's finances, and since then things have been changing.More >>
It's been said that Cameron Parish is Lake Charles' best defense against hurricanes and the damage they cause. A $31 million marsh restoration project is underway in Cameron Parish to help create more land to provide more protection.
As Louisiana loses land it loses protection from incoming storms. But here in Cameron Parish, the Oyster Bayou Marsh restoration project is transforming open water into marsh and land.More >>
It's been said that Cameron Parish is Lake Charles' best defense against hurricanes and the damage they cause. A $31 million marsh restoration project is underway in Cameron Parish to help create more land to provide more protection.
As Louisiana loses land it loses protection from incoming storms. But here in Cameron Parish, the Oyster Bayou Marsh restoration project is transforming open water into marsh and land.More >>