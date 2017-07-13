FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Similar weather through Friday; higher weekend rain chances

The radar has been active overnight in the nearshore waters of the Gulf as some shower activity will continue to move toward the Cameron coast through sunrise with a couple of showers making it inland up to about I-10. Most of this overnight activity will begin to weaken after sunrise with a bit of a break in rain until temperatures warm up and activity returns closer to noon and into the early to mid-afternoon.



Scattered thunderstorms are the rule again today with coverage very hit or miss, allowing some sun to peek through and warm temperatures up into the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values into the lower 100s.



Through the evening, skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 80s after sunset and eventually down into the 70s overnight. A coastal shower will again be possible after midnight as some scattered showers move in off the Gulf but most areas will stay dry tonight.



Another repeat of scattered, mainly late-morning to afternoon thunderstorms returns for Friday with rain chances holding steady at 40% for tomorrow with highs again topping out in the lower 90s.

Weekend rain chances are a bit higher thanks to a tropical wave moving across the Gulf associated with the remnants of former Tropical Depression Four. This added surge of tropical moisture will enhance the amount of daily downpours we see during the daytime hours of Saturday and Sunday with rain chances up to 60% both days for mainly the threat of some heavier tropical downpours possible during the daytime hours.



This tropical wave will move into Texas by Monday and therefore our rain chances will slack off a bit starting Monday but still a good 50% chance of scattered afternoon storms will remain in place, lowering a bit more by Tuesday and Wednesday back closer to normal for this time of year.

Speaking of the tropics, no new tropical development is expected over the next several days in the Atlantic, Gulf or Caribbean.



Have a great day!



First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry