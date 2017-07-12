Multiple 18-wheeler accidents on I-10 WB, truck driver: 'More signs between curves'

It's been said Cameron Parish is Lake Charles' best defense against hurricanes and the damage they cause. A $31 million dollar marsh restoration project is underway in Cameron Parish to help create more land to provide more protection. As Louisiana loses land it loses protection from incoming storms. But here in Cameron Parish, the Oyster Bayou Marsh restoration project is transforming open water into marsh and land. Sediment from more than three miles off...More >>
It's been said Cameron Parish is Lake Charles' best defense against hurricanes and the damage they cause. A $31 million dollar marsh restoration project is underway in Cameron Parish to help create more land to provide more protection. As Louisiana loses land it loses protection from incoming storms. But here in Cameron Parish, the Oyster Bayou Marsh restoration project is transforming open water into marsh and land. Sediment from more than three miles off...More >>
Benjamin Buller has been working at and driving for his family's trucking service company, Hay Brothers, Inc., for more than a decade now.
He knows the ins and outs of hauling a load in his big rig and dealing with traffic.
"Especially around quitting time, people are in a rush to get home," he said. "Which I understand, but they don't realize how long it takes for us to stop, how long it takes for us to get up to speed."More >>
Benjamin Buller has been working at and driving for his family's trucking service company, Hay Brothers, Inc., for more than a decade now.
He knows the ins and outs of hauling a load in his big rig and dealing with traffic.
"Especially around quitting time, people are in a rush to get home," he said. "Which I understand, but they don't realize how long it takes for us to stop, how long it takes for us to get up to speed."More >>
Lake Charles Police is urging drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at Ryan Street for the next hour due to a wreck at the location. The Lakeshore on-ramp to I-10 eastbound is also blocked, according to LCPD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles Police is urging drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at Ryan Street for the next hour due to a wreck at the location. The Lakeshore on-ramp to I-10 eastbound is also blocked, according to LCPD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections.More >>
The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections.More >>
Here in Lake Charles, the infrastructure isn't exactly bike-friendly at the moment, and many wonder what a cyclist can do.
Local cyclists I spoke with say the debate over the incident in Tennessee has created an opportunity to go over the rules of the road.More >>
Here in Lake Charles, the infrastructure isn't exactly bike-friendly at the moment, and many wonder what a cyclist can do.
Local cyclists I spoke with say the debate over the incident in Tennessee has created an opportunity to go over the rules of the road.More >>