Multiple 18-wheeler accidents on I-10 WB, truck driver: 'More signs between curves'

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Benjamin Buller has been working at and driving for his family's trucking service company, Hay Brothers, Inc., for more than a decade now. 

He knows the ins and outs of hauling a load in his big rig and dealing with traffic.

"Especially around quitting time, people are in a rush to get home," he said. "Which I understand, but they don't realize how long it takes for us to stop, how long it takes for us to get up to speed."

Lately, his fellow truck drivers have been having an issue with the curve on I-10 westbound near Shattuck Street in Lake Charles. 

Just in the past week there have been two accidents, as well as some in June. 

Click HERE to read more.

"Local drivers know about it, but it's the guys coming from out of town," he said. "They get right up on it and they panic and slam on the brakes, especially whenever it's raining, lock the brakes up and jackknife, and most of the time it ends up with them off in the ditch, on the feeder road or on their side."

From the accidents in the past week, both truck drivers were cited for careless operation. The crash from early June remains under investigation.

"If they're paying attention and not distracted via texting or changing their satellite radio or who knows what, I think they'll be fine," said Sgt. Jeff Keenum with the Lake Charles Police Department. 

Buller said there's a solution he believes would reduce the number of accidents on that section of I-10.

"More signs between the two curves," he said. "And flashing lights."

Because there are plenty of road signs ahead of the curve underneath the Highway 171 overpass at the Opelousas Street exit, but not enough at the curve near Shattuck, according to Buller. 

"Not enough between the two I think," he said. 

Since January 1, Lake Charles Police has investigated more than 80 crashes along I-10.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved.

