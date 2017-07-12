Accident on I-10 EB at Ryan Street; Lakeshore EB on-ramp blocked

A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old who were reported missing Tuesday have been found safe, the DeRidder Police Department has announced on its Facebook page.More >>
A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old who were reported missing Tuesday have been found safe, the DeRidder Police Department has announced on its Facebook page.More >>
The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections.More >>
The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections.More >>
Cameron Parish schools showed the highest rate of improvement of any school district in the state LEAP test results. Cameron showed an 11 percent growth from 2015 to 2017 in percentage of students who achieved Mastery status on the LEAP test. The Louisiana Department of Education grades LEAP test results into five categories: Advanced, Mastery, Basic, Approaching Basic and Unsatisfactory. Twenty-eight percent of Cameron reached Mastery level in 2015, compared to 39 percent in 2017....More >>
Cameron Parish schools showed the highest rate of improvement of any school district in the state LEAP test results. Cameron showed an 11 percent growth from 2015 to 2017 in percentage of students who achieved Mastery status on the LEAP test. The Louisiana Department of Education grades LEAP test results into five categories: Advanced, Mastery, Basic, Approaching Basic and Unsatisfactory. Twenty-eight percent of Cameron reached Mastery level in 2015, compared to 39 percent in 2017....More >>
Lake Charles Police is urging drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at Ryan Street for the next hour due to a wreck at the location. The Lakeshore on-ramp to I-10 eastbound is also blocked, according to LCPD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles Police is urging drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at Ryan Street for the next hour due to a wreck at the location. The Lakeshore on-ramp to I-10 eastbound is also blocked, according to LCPD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>