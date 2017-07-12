Cameron schools show greatest LEAP scores improvement in state

Cameron Parish schools' 2LEAP test results show the highest rate of improvement of any school district in the state.

From 2015 to 2017, Cameron has seen an 11 percent growth in the number of students who achieved Mastery or Advanced status on the LEAP test.

The Louisiana Department of Education grades LEAP test results into five categories: Advanced, Mastery, Basic, Approaching Basic and Unsatisfactory. The LEAP test includes English Language Arts, Math and Science

Throughout the state, 33 percent of students reached Mastery status or above, up 4 percent from 2015.

Twenty-eight percent of Cameron reached Mastery level or above in 2015, compared to 39 percent in 2017.

Southwest Louisiana LEAP test results and percentage growth from 2015 to 2017:

Allen Parish - 38 percent Mastery or above (4 percent growth)

Beauregard Parish - 34 percent Mastery or above (5 percent growth)

Calcasieu Parish - 33 percent Mastery or above (3 percent growth)

Cameron Parish - 39 percent Mastery or above (11 percent growth)

Jeff Davis Parish - 33 percent Mastery or above (2 percent growth)

Vernon Parish - 43 percent Mastery or above (5 percent growth)

