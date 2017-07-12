21-year-old Gueydan man admits to shooting ducks from moving vehicle

A 21-year-old Gueydan man has been sentenced to 45 days in prison for shooting a whooping crane and ducks.

Lane Thomas Thibodeaux was sentenced Friday, U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

Thibodeaux pleaded guilty to one count of taking a migratory bird for which there is no season, one count of taking migratory game birds during closed season, one count of taking migratory birds from a motor vehicle, one count of wanton waste of migratory birds, and one count of taking game birds without a state hunting license.

He was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

Thibodeaux shot at a group of birds near a crawfish pond in Vermilion Parish on Nov. 2, 2014, Van Hook said. The shot crippled an endangered whooping crane.

Thibodeaux admitted to shooting and killing multiple ducks from the driver's seat of a moving vehicle on a public road out of season on February 14, 2015. He did not retrieve the ducks, nor did he have a hunting license.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney T. Forrest Phillips is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.