Berrigan's emotional week ends with San Antonio city title

McNeese golfer Ian Berrigan experienced a rollercoaster of emotions last week that ended with him winning the Greater San Antonio Amateur Men’s Golf Championship.



On the Tuesday leading into the three-day, 54-hole event at The Quarry Golf Course, the father of one of Berrigan’s best friends, Randy Schriedel, lost his decade-long battle with cancer.



Five days later, Berrigan hoisted the city tournament championship trophy after a dramatic win on the tourney’s final hole.



In addition to winning the tournament, the Helotes, Texas native set a new course record at Saturday’s second round with a 9-under-par 62, beating the previous record of 7-under-par set in 2009 by Jim Barker.



Berrigan shot a 13-under 200 in the three-round event with rounds of 66-62-72 and sank a birdie on the final hole of the final round to break a tie and win the event by one stroke.



Berrigan, who will be a senior at McNeese this coming fall, opened the tournament with a 5-under-par first round then was followed by his record round of 9-under. He closed out the event with a 1-over 72.



He attended the open-casket ceremony for Schriedel on Thursday but missed the funeral Friday for the first day of the tournament, which he said Schriedel would have wanted. Shriedel helped Berrigan with his golf game during his high school days at Sandra Day O’Conner High School.



“I took it like life or death every shot, every putt I missed, every ball in the water,” said Berrigan. “It just doesn’t mean as much to me anymore.



“Winning is just getting something for yourself,” he said. “I believe that it’s not for me, what I did. This whole tournament was for (Schriedel).”



Berrigan helped lead McNeese to its second-consecutive Southland Conference championship this past May, and its third-straight NCAA Regional appearance.

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.