TAKE THE QUIZ: Do you know the rules of the road for cyclists? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TAKE THE QUIZ: Do you know the rules of the road for cyclists?

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: YouTube) (Source: YouTube)
(KPLC) -

A recent video of a cyclist being struck by a vehicle while riding on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Tennessee has sparked debate over who has the right of way.

But, do you know the laws concerning cyclists? Take the quiz to find out.

Mobile users, click HERE to take the quiz.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • DeRidder police: Missing 17-year-old, 15-year-old found safe

    DeRidder police: Missing 17-year-old, 15-year-old found safe

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:05:49 GMT
    DeRidder police are asking anyone with information on the location of 17-year-old Amber Criss and 15-year-old Miaya Criss to call 337-462-8911. (Source: DeRidder Police Department)DeRidder police are asking anyone with information on the location of 17-year-old Amber Criss and 15-year-old Miaya Criss to call 337-462-8911. (Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old who were reported missing Tuesday have been found safe, the DeRidder Police Department has announced on its Facebook page.

    More >>

    A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old who were reported missing Tuesday have been found safe, the DeRidder Police Department has announced on its Facebook page.

    More >>

  • See who qualified for the October 14 election

    See who qualified for the October 14 election

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:07:54 GMT
    Source: Louisiana Secretary of StateSource: Louisiana Secretary of State

    The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections. 

    More >>

    The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Cameron schools show greatest LEAP scores improvement in state

    Cameron schools show greatest LEAP scores improvement in state

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:39:10 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Cameron Parish schools showed the highest rate of improvement of any school district in the state LEAP test results. Cameron showed an 11 percent growth from 2015 to 2017 in percentage of students who achieved Mastery status on the LEAP test. The Louisiana Department of Education grades LEAP test results into five categories: Advanced, Mastery, Basic, Approaching Basic and Unsatisfactory. Twenty-eight percent of Cameron reached Mastery level in 2015, compared to 39 percent in 2017....

    More >>

    Cameron Parish schools showed the highest rate of improvement of any school district in the state LEAP test results. Cameron showed an 11 percent growth from 2015 to 2017 in percentage of students who achieved Mastery status on the LEAP test. The Louisiana Department of Education grades LEAP test results into five categories: Advanced, Mastery, Basic, Approaching Basic and Unsatisfactory. Twenty-eight percent of Cameron reached Mastery level in 2015, compared to 39 percent in 2017....

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly