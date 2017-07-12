Welsh police chief receives large raise - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Welsh police chief receives large raise

WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

The police chief in the town of Welsh is getting a big bump in pay. Marcus Crochet is currently paid a salary of $40,000 per year, but at a town council meeting last night, his salary was raised to $55,000 a year.

Several citizens stood up and spoke in support of the raise, but when it came time to vote, Alderwoman Andrea King told a packed crowd in the town council chambers she couldn't support a $15,000 a year raise.

"Yes, he deserves a raise, but I don't think it should be this big a lump sum. So my vote is 'no' for right now," said King.

Alderman Colby Perry also voted "no," but two other alderman voted "yes," and one abstained, making it a tie.

Mayor Carolyn Louviere held the tie-breaking vote, and she voted "yes" to the raise for the police chief. Louviere says $55,000 a year is about average for a police chief in a town the size of Welsh and a $15,000 a year raise isn't too much.

"I think after serving as long as he has and he's proved himself and he's really done a lot for our town - I don't think it's too much", said Louviere.

Chief Crochet's raise takes effect immediately.

