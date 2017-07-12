See who qualified for the October 14 election - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

See who qualified for the October 14 election

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Source: Louisiana Secretary of State
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The following candidates have qualified for the following races for the October 14 election. 

Information from geauxvote.com.

STATE TREASURER:

  • Angele Davis, R, Baton Rouge
  • Derrick Edwards, D, Harvey
  • Joseph D. Little, L, Ponchatoula
  • Neil Riser, R, Columbia
  • John Schroder, R, Baton Rouge

ALLEN PARISH:

City Marshal City Court, City of Oakdale

  • Joseph "Jody" Chamberlain, no party
  • Chad Doyle, no party

Mayor, Village of Elizabeth

  • Mandy Green, R

Alderman, Village of Elizabeth

  • "Ken" Kelly, D

CALCASIEU PARISH:

Police Juror District 5

  • Brian Abshire, Independent, Lake Charles

Justice of the Peace Ward 7

  • Kevin Merchant, R, Vinton

VERNON PARISH:

District Judge 30th Judicial District Court, Division A

  • Tony Bennett, Independent, Leesville
  • Lisa Nelson, R, Leesville

KPLC will update the list throughout the day as more candidates qualify.

