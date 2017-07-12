See who qualified for the October 14 election

A 21-year-old Gueydan man has been sentenced to 45 days in prison for shooting a whooping crane and ducks. Lane Thomas Thibodeaux was sentenced Friday, U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced. Thibodeaux pleaded guilty to one count of taking a migratory bird for which there is no season, one count of taking migratory game birds during closed season, one count of taking migratory birds from a motor vehicle, one count of wanton waste of migratory birds, and one count of ta...

More >>