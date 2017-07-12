Former school crossing guard accused of sexually abusing two girls

A former school crossing guard is accused of sexually abusing two young girls.

One of the girls accused Ronald Fontenot, 60, of Iowa, of abusing her from the time she was 4 years old until she was 12 years old in 2016, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Fontenot was arrested on July 11 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated crime against nature. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $700,000 when he signed an arrest warrant on July 7.

Myers said Fontenot worked for CPSO as a school crossing guard for about a year before being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Jacob Dore is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.