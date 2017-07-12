Former school crossing guard accused of sexually abusing two gir - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Breaking

Former school crossing guard accused of sexually abusing two girls

Posted By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Ronald Fontenot (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Ronald Fontenot (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A former school crossing guard is accused of sexually abusing two young girls.

One of the girls accused Ronald Fontenot, 60, of Iowa, of abusing her from the time she was 4 years old until she was 12 years old in 2016, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Fontenot was arrested on July 11 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated crime against nature. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $700,000 when he signed an arrest warrant on July 7.

Myers said Fontenot worked for CPSO as a school crossing guard for about a year before being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Jacob Dore is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Gridiron show tickets on sale now

    Gridiron show tickets on sale now

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-07-12 16:07:26 GMT

    Tickets for the 45 annual Gridiron Show are on sale now. The Gridiron Show, deemed the 'Saturday Night Live' of Lake Charles is going to be held in the Buccaneer Room on July 29. 

    More >>

    Tickets for the 45 annual Gridiron Show are on sale now. The Gridiron Show, deemed the 'Saturday Night Live' of Lake Charles is going to be held in the Buccaneer Room on July 29. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Former school crossing guard accused of sexually abusing two girls

    Former school crossing guard accused of sexually abusing two girls

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:44:22 GMT
    Ronald Fontenot (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Ronald Fontenot (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A former school crossing guard is accused of sexually abusing two young girls. One of the girls accused Ronald Fontenot, 60, of Iowa, of abusing her from the time she was 4 years old until she was 12 years old in 2016, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Fontenot was arrested on July 11 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated crime against nature.

    More >>

    A former school crossing guard is accused of sexually abusing two young girls. One of the girls accused Ronald Fontenot, 60, of Iowa, of abusing her from the time she was 4 years old until she was 12 years old in 2016, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Fontenot was arrested on July 11 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated crime against nature.

    More >>

  • Section 8 waiting list to reopen for one week only

    Section 8 waiting list to reopen for one week only

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:19:00 GMT

    The Lake Charles Housing Authority is reopening the waiting list for Section 8 for one week only. This will mark the first time the list has been open since March 2014.  "Section 8 is never closed simply because we still are providing housing assistance to participants under the program," said Chief Compliance Officer Deborah Doshier. "We just limit the opening of the list as to when we have both available vouchers and HUD funding."   During the l...

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Housing Authority is reopening the waiting list for Section 8 for one week only. This will mark the first time the list has been open since March 2014.  "Section 8 is never closed simply because we still are providing housing assistance to participants under the program," said Chief Compliance Officer Deborah Doshier. "We just limit the opening of the list as to when we have both available vouchers and HUD funding."   During the l...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly