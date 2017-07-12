Former school crossing guard accused of sexually abusing two girls

Tickets for the 45 annual Gridiron Show are on sale now. The Gridiron Show, deemed the 'Saturday Night Live' of Lake Charles is going to be held in the Buccaneer Room on July 29.More >>
Tickets for the 45 annual Gridiron Show are on sale now. The Gridiron Show, deemed the 'Saturday Night Live' of Lake Charles is going to be held in the Buccaneer Room on July 29.More >>
A former school crossing guard is accused of sexually abusing two young girls. One of the girls accused Ronald Fontenot, 60, of Iowa, of abusing her from the time she was 4 years old until she was 12 years old in 2016, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Fontenot was arrested on July 11 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated crime against nature.More >>
A former school crossing guard is accused of sexually abusing two young girls. One of the girls accused Ronald Fontenot, 60, of Iowa, of abusing her from the time she was 4 years old until she was 12 years old in 2016, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Fontenot was arrested on July 11 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated crime against nature.More >>
The Lake Charles Housing Authority is reopening the waiting list for Section 8 for one week only. This will mark the first time the list has been open since March 2014. "Section 8 is never closed simply because we still are providing housing assistance to participants under the program," said Chief Compliance Officer Deborah Doshier. "We just limit the opening of the list as to when we have both available vouchers and HUD funding." During the l...More >>
The Lake Charles Housing Authority is reopening the waiting list for Section 8 for one week only. This will mark the first time the list has been open since March 2014. "Section 8 is never closed simply because we still are providing housing assistance to participants under the program," said Chief Compliance Officer Deborah Doshier. "We just limit the opening of the list as to when we have both available vouchers and HUD funding." During the l...More >>
The city of Westlake is getting a new billboard. On Tuesday, city, parish and industry officials and community members gathered at Westlake City Hall for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new billboard. The project is estimated to cost $52,000 with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury contributing $27,000 from district disbursement from the riverboat gaming funds from District 14 and Ward 4 and Phillips 66 contributing $25,000. Billboard chairperson Mimi Hayes said this...More >>
The city of Westlake is getting a new billboard. On Tuesday, city, parish and industry officials and community members gathered at Westlake City Hall for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new billboard. The project is estimated to cost $52,000 with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury contributing $27,000 from district disbursement from the riverboat gaming funds from District 14 and Ward 4 and Phillips 66 contributing $25,000. Billboard chairperson Mimi Hayes said this...More >>