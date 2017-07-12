Gridiron Show tickets on sale now

The police chief in the town of Welsh is getting a big bump in pay. Marcus Crochet is currently paid a salary of $40,000 per year, but at a town council meeting last night, his salary was raised to $55,000 a year.
Several citizens stood up and spoke in support of the raise, but when it came time to vote, Alderwoman Andrea King told a packed crowd in the town council chambers she couldn't support a $15,000 a year raise.
Tickets for the 45 annual Gridiron Show are on sale now. The Gridiron Show, deemed the 'Saturday Night Live' of Lake Charles is going to be held in the Buccaneer Room on July 29.
A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old who were reported missing Tuesday have been found safe, the DeRidder Police Department has announced on its Facebook page.
A former school crossing guard is accused of sexually abusing two young girls. One of the girls accused Ronald Fontenot, 60, of Iowa, of abusing her from the time she was 4 years old until she was 12 years old in 2016, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Fontenot was arrested on July 11 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated crime against nature.
