Gridiron Show tickets on sale now

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Tickets for the 45th Annual Gridiron Show are on sale now.

The Gridiron Show, deemed the 'Saturday Night Live' of Lake Charles, is going to be held in the Buccaneer Room on July 29.

This year's show will poke fun at local and state newsmakers, politicians and more through songs, skits and videos.

Tickets to the show are $50 per seat or $400 for a table. 

Proceeds from the event provide scholarships for students at McNeese and Sowela.

You can order your tickets online HERE.

