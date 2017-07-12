FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms on the return; increasing chances this weekend

Our warm and humid air mass in place will combine with wet grounds from recent rains and daytime heating to set off another round of scattered thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon, but a few late-morning storms will be possible as has been the case the past couple of days.

Temperatures start off in the 70s but will quickly warm up through the morning with some sun early in the day ahead of scattered downpours returning. Highs will top out near 90 this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds prior to the storms arriving by late-morning and early afternoon.

Rain chances will be around 40% today for hit or miss scattered thunderstorms capable of locally heavy downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Remember to go indoors when you hear thunder, because if you hear thunder then you are close enough to get struck if it’s not raining at your location.

Storms will wind down with the loss of daytime heating but this persistent pattern of weather keeps the daily rain chances going with an even higher rain chance over the weekend.

Increasing rain chances for the weekend will be due to a deeper layer of tropical moisture as a weak tropical wave moves across the Gulf and over Louisiana by late-Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms will begin to increase in coverage again Saturday with the wettest days being Sunday and Monday with higher than normal rain chances through the early part of next week.

The good news is that the tropics remain quiet for now with no new development expected over the next 5 to 7 days in the Gulf, Caribbean or Atlantic basin.

Have a great day, and stay dry!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry