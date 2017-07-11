Lightning destroys Lake Charles home

Peeking out of the rubble is a picture.

That photo and a few others are all that’s left of Victor Tezeno’s home.

“We was at (our) family's house," said Tezeno. "We got a phone call, and you know I answered the phone and got the disturbing news.”

News that his home was on fire. Tezeno was in Texas when his neighbor called him and told him lightning had struck his home starting the fire.

Now, there's not much left.

“We lost pretty much everything that meant a lot,” said Tezeno.

For Tezeno, his three little boys were only asking about one thing, their brand-new bunk bed.

“That was the first thing they asked about, what about our bunk bed dad," he said. "And you know just hearing the voice of your sons asking that, it just….it does something to you.”

Tezeno also welcomed a baby girl with his wife last month, and admits all of this happening is devastating, but he is grateful that they weren’t home when the fire started.

“That’s the greatest thing of it all," he said. "We could have easily been in there, but the Lord seen fit that he allowed us to go all the way to Texas for this to take place.”

And while things are rough now, he hopes those that hear his family’s story will take away one thing.

“Prepare for the worst…for situations like this," said Tezeno. "You just never know when it’ll hit close to home or we never know when it might hit home.”

Tezeno’s immediate family have already set up a go fund me account to help since his home insurance was recently dropped before the fire.

If you would like to donate click HERE.

The family recently held a diaper party for his daughter and all of the diapers collected were also lost in the fire. If you would like to donate diapers or any other items, you can reach out to Tezeno, HERE.

The Tezeno family also has an account set up at JP Morgan Chase, where people can donate to the account number 474860249.

