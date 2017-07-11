DeRidder police: Missing 17-year-old, 15-year-old found safe

Showers will come to an end around southwest Louisiana by this evening. Particularly by sunset, the rain chances go down. By tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain, mainly before midnight, then falling to 10% late. We will still have a few clouds linger. Temperatures will be cooling to the mid 70s overnight. Thursday and Friday’s rain chances will be at 40%. Rain chances are more likely in the afternoon.More >>
The police chief in the town of Welsh is getting a big bump in pay. Marcus Crochet is currently paid a salary of $40,000 per year, but at a town council meeting last night, his salary was raised to $55,000 a year.
Several citizens stood up and spoke in support of the raise, but when it came time to vote, Alderwoman Andrea King told a packed crowd in the town council chambers she couldn't support a $15,000 a year raise.
Tickets for the 45 annual Gridiron Show are on sale now. The Gridiron Show, deemed the 'Saturday Night Live' of Lake Charles is going to be held in the Buccaneer Room on July 29.
