DeRidder police: Missing 17-year-old, 15-year-old found safe - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeRidder police: Missing 17-year-old, 15-year-old found safe

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
DeRidder police are asking anyone with information on the location of 17-year-old Amber Criss and 15-year-old Miaya Criss to call 337-462-8911. (Source: DeRidder Police Department) DeRidder police are asking anyone with information on the location of 17-year-old Amber Criss and 15-year-old Miaya Criss to call 337-462-8911. (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
A 2016 Nissan Pathfinder (Source: Nissan) A 2016 Nissan Pathfinder (Source: Nissan)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old who were reported missing Tuesday have been found safe, the DeRidder Police Department has announced on its Facebook page.

DeRidder police issued a welfare concern after 17-year-old Amber Criss and 15-year-old Miaya Criss left home between 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday in the family vehicle. They did not have permission to take the vehicle.

DeRidder police posted around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday that the girls were found safe. Police say they expect to send out a news release as soon as there is more information.

